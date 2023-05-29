Meghalaya state BJP on Monday organised a presentation to highlight the achievements of 9 years of PM Narendra Modi's government.

Representing the Central Government, Union Minister of State for social justice Pratima Bhowmik gave the presentation to media persons at the State BJP office.

According to Bhowmik prior to Modi's regime, there was a government that ruled India and was called a remote control government. The minister was taking a jibe at the then Congress government.

"The remote control govt that use to run India and our lives were the worst years. Today I can proudly say that when the PM sends one rupee the poor get that exact amount, that was the kind of change we have seen since 2014," said Bhowmik.

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During the presentation, the union minister mentioned that during covid, vaccination was given to every individual without looking at which religion or community they belonged to.

9.6 crore families have free gas connections under this government and also free ration to 80 crore people was given during the pandemic. She added that fee for medical treatment upto 5 lakhs was given.

The minister mentioned that the trade industry has seen massive progress and even the National Highways has been increasing daily.

"Till 2014 there was 91,287 km NH and now in 9 yrs 53,868+ km NH has been constructed," mentioned Bhowmik.