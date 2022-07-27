The BJP MDC of Tura, Bernand N Marak, who is accused of running a brothel in Tura, Meghalaya, is being produced in a district court in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh today.

The District Magistrate of West Garo Hills, Tura, has ordered a magesterial inquiry into the matter to determine the following alleged irregularities:

Whether Shri Bernard N Marak is the actual legal owner of the property named Rimpu Bagan?

Whether the requisite permission from the competent authority was obtained from the concerned department in charge of running such a business?

Whether the maps of the buildings constructed in Rimpu Bagan are legal and were they approved by the concerned department?

Whether the electricity connection in Rimpo Bagan is legal and whether the electricity bills have been paid?

Whether the water connection in Rimpu Bogan is legal and whether the water bills have been paid?

Whether any licence was issued against the owner of the premises for selling liquor and running a canteen?

Whether any inspection of the canteen was done and a food safety certificate was issued or not?

Whether permission from the competent authority was obtained for keeping minors in the premises as they were allegedly being used as child labour?

Whether any permission has been obtained in the past related to any party/event being held in the Rimpu Bagan?

It needs to be mentioned that Bernard N. Marak, has been arrested on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh and a team of police from Meghalaya has been sent to bring him to Tura.

The police raided Bernard Marak’s farmhouse last Friday based on the sexual assault case and made 69 arrests, along with the recovery of illegal alcohol, contraceptives, and bundles of unused condoms. Apart from the 69 arrested, six minors who were kept locked inside the farmhouse were also rescued safely.