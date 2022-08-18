The BJP MDC and Meghalaya State Vice President, Bernand N Marak who were arrested by the State Police for allegedly running a ‘brothel’ has been given another six (6) days in Police custody by the Hon’ble Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Tura on Wednesday.

After the arrest in Uttar Pradesh on July 26, the BJP MDC was under custody of Tura police since July 28. He was being produced in Tura court in Meghalaya on August 5 where the Chief Judicial Magistrate First Class remanded Bernard into 6 more days police custody as prayed by the investigation officer.

In a latest order released by the court, Bernard Marak’s custody has been extended for another six days, with his total days under police custody totalling upto 26 days.

MDC Bernand was first sent to 14 day police custody in the case of a minor's rape that took place in his farmhouse.

After spending the 14-day period in police custody, the court then ordered another 6 days police remand of Bernard Marak in connection with the discovery of bows, arrows, arms and gelatin explosives in his farmhouse Rimpu Bagan in Tura, Meghalaya.

On July 28, a sizable amount of explosives were found in Bernard Marak's infamous farmhouse, which the Meghalaya BJP leader is alleged to have used it as a "brothel."

A team of Meghalaya police recovered the items in a “secret chamber” from Bernard Marak's farmhouse.

35 gelatin sticks, 100 detonators, 4 crossbows, and 15 arrows were among the recovered objects.

Bernard Marak will now spend another 6 days in police custody, starting August 17.