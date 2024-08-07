Sanbor Shullai, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA from South Shillong, has urged Border Security Force (BSF) troops to take firm action against illegal crossings from Bangladesh into India.

In a statement on August 7, Shullai suggested that BSF should "resort to shooting" if necessary to prevent unauthorised entry.

The remarks come amid reports of potential infiltration attempts by Bangladeshis across the Umngot River, reportedly due to ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.

Shullai, who also chairs the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation, recently visited border areas in Dawki-Tamabil and Pyrdiwah. He expressed concern about preventing incidents like the 2001 occupation of Pyrdiwah village by Bangladeshi forces.

During his visit, the BJP leader met with local residents and BSF officials to discuss security measures. BSF chiefs informed him that the Indian government has bolstered border security, including deploying Bihar Regiment troops to support BSF patrols