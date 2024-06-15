Bernard N Marak, the BJP MDC from Tura, has alleged that several government departments are violating the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, by refusing to furnish information sought through RTI applications.

In a statement on Friday, Marak claimed that many departments, including some Community and Rural Development (C&RD) blocks and projects under flagship programs like IBDLP, have failed to provide information requested through RTI filings in February.

One specific instance cited by Marak was the IBDLP's refusal to disclose the list of beneficiaries who availed the FOCUS scheme, which was released to voters just before the 2023 elections. He alleged that bureaucratic officers overseeing these programs have instructed district officials not to provide information, hinting at a potential scam.

Marak further stated that some departments provided vague or unclear responses, while others failed to provide details of beneficiaries and their contact numbers, despite requests for electronic formats.

The MDC warned that if the officers do not furnish the RTI information within the next ten days, legal action would be initiated, including approaching the court if necessary. He also held Deputy Commissioners responsible for the lack of transparency, as the RTI applications were filed through them.

Marak emphasised the importance of transparency and criticized the departments' refusal to divulge information sought through RTI, calling it evident enough that they do not want to disclose the facts.