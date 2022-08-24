Members of the Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce organization currently operated by arrested BJP MDC Bernard Marak’s men have reportedly been threatening non-tribal businessmen with non-issuance of Trading by Non-Tribal (TNT) license from the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council unless they first obtain a certificate from their leader for a tidy sum of money.

“The office bearers of the Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce which is run on the directions of Bernard Marak have been threatening the non-businessmen of the area and demanding that they must obtain a ‘no objection certificate’ from Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu who is a member of the GHADC without which their ‘Trading by Non-Tribal (TNT) Licence’ cannot be renewed. Huge sums of money are extorted from these businessmen for the issue of this certificate which was completely illegal,” pointed out the police chief.

It may be mentioned here that it is not the local MDC but the Executive Member of the GHADC (Garo Hills Autonomous District Council) EC who in tandem with the department of taxes in the council issues the TNT licenses to anyone willing to trade in Garo Hills.

However, this illegal practice of forcing traders to first seek clearance from the local area MDC for a fee before obtaining the TNT license from council authorities has been going on for quite some time now. There were allegations against previous sitting MDCs, such as John Leslee K Sangma and Rupert M Sangma, who allegedly encouraged such a practice.

Earlier in July of this year, the Meghalaya police conducted a raid at BJP’s Tura MDC Bernard Marak’s farmhouse at Edenbari on the outskirts of Tura.

During the raid at least 60 people, all partying at the farmhouse, popularly known as RB, were detained. Three couples were also allegedly caught from different rooms in compromising positions at RB during the raid.

Police also seized more than 1000 litres of illegal liquor.

Furthermore, a young girl and a minor child found living in unhygienic conditions were rescued from a dungeon-type room at the farmhouse. They were handed over to the officials of social welfare.