The problems facing Meghalaya BJP Vice President Bernard Marak seem to have no end. West Garo Hills Court on Monday remanded Bernard N. Marak into 14 days of judicial custody.

According to the sources, Marak has been given 14 days of judicial custody in the possession of arms under the Explosives Act.

It needs mention here that Marak has also been denied bail in the child racket case. The court hearing took place after Marak's earlier period of judicial custody was about to end.

Earlier on August 24, members of the Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce organization operated by arrested BJP MDC Bernard Marak’s men have reportedly been threatening non-tribal businessmen with non-issuance of Trading by Non-Tribal (TNT) license from the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council unless they first obtain a certificate from their leader for a tidy sum of money.