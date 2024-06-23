Bernard N Marak, BJP MDC from Tura, has alleged that the farmer's card issued in Meghalaya is not the same as the PM KISAN card, based on information obtained through an RTI query. This discrepancy, Marak claims, explains why many farmers in the state have not received benefits under the PM KISAN scheme.

According to Marak, the RTI response revealed that while a Farmer's identity card is required for PM KISAN registration, it is not the same as the PM KISAN card. He stated, "These two cards are not the same. RTI revealed that the Farmer's identity card is required for registration under the PM KISAN which was made mandatory to avail the PM KISAN but farmers did receive PM KISAN card."

The MDC further explained that the Farmer's card was intended to link farmers' profiles with various agricultural schemes. However, he noted that since registration, most farmers have not received the benefits promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Marak highlighted ongoing challenges faced by farmers, including difficulties in accessing the promised annual benefit of Rs 6,000 through PM KISAN, which was to be credited to farmers' accounts in three equal installments. He also mentioned issues with KCC loans.