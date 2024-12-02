The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya met with the agitating postgraduate trainees of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH) in Mawdiangdiang, who have been on a hunger strike since November 26.

The trainees who have been protesting the alleged non-payment of their stipend for the past year are expected to end the strike today, December 2.

A delegation of the state BJP, led by Cabinet Minister AL Hek took stock of the situation and also met officials, briefing them on the status of the situation.

BJP chief spokesperson M Kharkrang stated that officials had assured the resolution of students' grievances within 8-10 days. He also urged the protesting PG and undergraduate students to suspend their hunger strike after one was hospitalised.

Moreover, the party assured that they would take the matter to the Centre.

Citing issues pertaining to stipend disbursement, affiliation, and guide allocation, the trainees stated that the authorities have failed to respond and resolve the situation.

The trainees have accused the director, deputy director, and other officials of failing to address their concerns, citing their absence in understanding the issues they are facing.