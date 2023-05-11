Cabinet Minister and BJP legislator Alexander Laloo Hek refuted allegations made by AITC legislator Dr. Mukul Sangma that they had discussed toppling the NPP-led MDA-II government.

Hek clarified that he had not met with Dr. Mukul Sangma since the formation of the MDA-II government and that their conversation during an Assembly session tea break was purely light-hearted banter about their moves from one party to another.

Hek emphasized that there was no discussion of toppling the government, and he expressed satisfaction with his portfolio, adding that there were many positive developments taking place in the state under the MDA-II government.

Hek also made it clear that the BJP would not work with the AITC or Congress but had no issues working with the NPP.

He quipped that only if the entire AITC and Congress merged with the BJP would it be a different story, and added that the BJP's doors are always open.

Hek's statement comes a day after Dr. Mukul Sangma claimed that Hek was plotting to take down the NPP-led MDA-II government. Dr. Mukul revealed that Hek expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the elections and requested that the AITC do something to prevent the NPP-led MDA government from returning to power.