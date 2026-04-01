Meghalaya BJP MLA AL Hek flags concerns over FCRA amendment bill, seeks review

Meghalaya BJP legislator A L Hek has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and urging a wider consultation before it is taken forward.

In his communication, Hek placed on record “serious apprehensions regarding the implications of the proposed amendments”, particularly for the functioning of non-profit organisations. He highlighted the role of civil society groups, especially religious institutions, stating they have been doing “commendable work”, particularly across the North East and in Meghalaya.

The MLA noted that such organisations have played a “pivotal role in nation-building”, contributing to sectors such as education, healthcare, rural development and humanitarian assistance, while also supporting marginalised communities. He added that funding for these initiatives has been sourced through legitimate channels, with “due diligence and all applicable regulatory norms” being followed.

Hek further said organisations have maintained “robust compliance mechanisms” under existing FCRA provisions, including audits and statutory filings, suggesting that the current framework already ensures accountability.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha last week, proposes stricter oversight of foreign-funded entities, including the creation of an authority empowered to take control of assets of organisations that lose their licence.

Expressing concern over these provisions, Hek warned they could affect the “operational viability, autonomy and effectiveness” of the non-profit sector. He called for a “comprehensive and consultative review” of the Bill, with meaningful engagement of stakeholders before any changes are implemented.

The MLA also stressed the need for safeguards within the legislation, including “clear definitions, proportionate safeguards, transparent procedures, and well-defined revival mechanisms to prevent undue disruption”.

“A careful balance must be maintained between ensuring accountability and preserving the functional independence of credible non-profit organisations,” he said.

Hek added that India’s non-profit sector remains “an indispensable partner” in the country’s development, arguing that a regulatory framework that is “balanced, transparent and facilitative rather than restrictive” would help sustain this partnership in the national interest.