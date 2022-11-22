Meghalaya BJP legislator and cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai in a letter to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the police attack on locals at Mukroh on November 22 morning wherein five locals of Meghalaya’s Mukroh village in West Jaintia Hills, along Assam-Meghalaya border were allegedly shot dead during a firing incident by Assam Police and Forest Personnel.

BJP MLA Shullai has sought immediate action from the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma with regard to the firing incident.

“…the incident can be termed as cold-blooded murder by Assam police and Forest Personnel. The incident has gone on to create a hue and cry across Meghalaya”, read the letter.

“This incident and the use of force by Assam police along border areas have always created a sense of insecurity among the people of Meghalaya and feels like they are trying to force their way into Meghalaya territory. This development has led to fear among the local residents residing at the bordering village near Assam who are genuine citizens of our country”, added Shullai further in the letter.

“Assam police cannot treat them like foreign nationals and if the Assam Government wants a peaceful northeast then being a big brother it should show us the way. Such incidents of terror wherein five people have been killed are only a sign of undermining the neighbouring state. Justice needs to be met for these lost lives and the residents of Meghalaya including the BJP leaders and karyakartas want immediate suspension and arrest of those involved in the brutal act”, he added.

Shullai further said that such high-handedness by police personnel against innocent civilians will not be tolerated.

The Assam government has ordered a judicial probe into today’s (November 22) firing incident which claimed 6 lives including one forest guard from the state.

According to reports, a forest guard from Assam who was killed in the clash has been identified as Bidya Singh Lekhte.

Meanwhile, addressing the media Meghalaya CM said “I have spoken to the Assam CM, our discussion was very brief and has assured that whatever can be done by the Assam government and whatever cooperation is required the Assam CM will give his support".

Notably, tension flared up on November 22, in West Karbi Anglong when Assam police and a team of forest officials gave a hot chase to a smuggled timber-laden truck after being intercepted by the forest guards. Following the chase, the team entered Mukroh village, West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

As per sources, a huge crowd allegedly gheraoed the police team holding sharp weapons in their hands. The police team then allegedly opened fire in self-defence in which 6 people have been reported dead including one Assam forest guard.