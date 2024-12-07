In a bold statement, Meghalaya BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai voiced strong opposition to the Assam government’s recent decision to tighten restrictions on beef consumption, asserting that such measures would never find ground in Meghalaya under his watch.

Shullai reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the state's cultural and culinary freedom, stating, “As long as I am alive, there will be no beef ban in Meghalaya.”

Speaking on the matter, Shullai said, "In Meghalaya, people have the right to choose what they eat, be it beef, snakes, scorpions, or even insects. The Constitution guarantees this freedom, and I strongly condemn any attempt to impose such restrictions. Meghalaya is an independent state, and such bans are unwelcome here."

He also encouraged citizens to embrace their traditions during the festive season, saying, “Christmas is coming, and we should celebrate and eat whatever we like.”

The MLA revealed that he had communicated his concerns to both the central government and the Assam administration.



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His remarks follow the Assam government’s December 4 decision to amend the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021.

The amendment enforces a statewide ban on the serving and consumption of beef in public places, restaurants, and hotels.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act already prohibits cattle slaughter and the sale of beef in areas dominated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, and within a five-kilometre radius of temples or satras. The new provision is an extension of this law.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma justified the move, citing the need for "greater harmony and respect for community sensitivities." However, the decision has drawn criticism from various quarters, including political leaders like Shullai, who view it as an infringement on cultural and individual freedoms.

This development underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding food policies and cultural autonomy in the northeastern states, where diverse traditions and lifestyles coexist.