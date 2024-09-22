Meghalaya BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai has called on Assam's chief minister to address threats of a goods blockade that could disrupt daily life in the northeastern state. Shullai urged Himanta Biswa Sarma to take action against the All Assam United Motor Transport Association's warnings to halt the transportation of goods, including essential items, to Meghalaya.

Shullai condemned the association's statements, describing them as "highly objectionable" and damaging to the long-standing relationships between northeast states. He emphasised the need for an amicable resolution between the transport associations of both states, suggesting they could draw inspiration from agreements reached between Sikkim and Darjeeling in West Bengal.

The dispute stems from concerns raised by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association. While acknowledging these concerns as legitimate, Shullai advocated for a mutual understanding between the Meghalaya and Assam taxi associations that would benefit both tourists and locals.

The MLA highlighted the importance of improving tourist services in Meghalaya, calling for stakeholders to collaborate on enhancing facilities, rates, and hospitality. He noted that the Conrad Sangma-led government has implemented measures to boost tourism, with projections suggesting visitor numbers could reach 5 million annually within a decade.

Shullai stressed that resolving the transport dispute is crucial for both states' interests, particularly as Meghalaya aims to capitalise on its growing tourism potential.