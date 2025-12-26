Meghalaya BJP seeks strict action against attempts to disrupt Christmas celebrations

Amid reports of attempts to disrupt Christmas celebrations in parts of the country, the Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 26 demanded the strictest punishment for those involved, asserting that every citizen has a constitutional right to celebrate festivals freely and without fear.

State BJP chief spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said Christmas symbolises love, harmony and unity, and is celebrated across communities in India with equal zeal and reverence. Condemning acts aimed at disturbing the festivities, he said it was deeply painful to see a handful of individuals indulging in hate-driven actions with the sole objective of disrespecting the spirit of Christmas and its message of universal love.

Kharkrang said such acts go against the core values of Indian civilisation and strike at the principles of harmony and coexistence cherished by the nation. He stressed that the BJP firmly believes in the unity and equality of all religions and remains committed to upholding the Constitution and protecting every citizen’s right to celebrate festivals in a manner they deem fit.

Rejecting attempts to politicise criminal incidents, the BJP leader said certain parties were trying to project isolated cases involving “petty criminals” as organised or orchestrated acts for narrow political gains. He added that such narratives were misleading and risked further polarising society.

Highlighting the party’s commitment to inclusivity, Kharkrang said the Prime Minister, along with senior BJP leaders, has been participating in Christmas services year after year, including in 2025, setting an example of mutual respect and harmony within the party.

He said the BJP stands with citizens across the country in demanding that those responsible for attempts to disrupt Christmas celebrations be arrested, prosecuted and punished under the strictest provisions of law.

Kharkrang added that BJP leaders and office-bearers in Meghalaya are in constant touch with their counterparts in states where such incidents have been reported, including Assam, to ensure that no individual involved escapes accountability.