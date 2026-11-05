The BJP in Meghalaya has staked a claim for an additional ministerial berth, arguing that its strength in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) has increased to 10 MLAs, making it the second-largest party in the coalition.

Veterinary Minister Sanbor Shullai said that BJP legislators would seek a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to raise the demand and discuss what they described as the party's inadequate representation in the Cabinet.

The BJP's strength in the Assembly rose from two to 10 MLAs after eight of the 12 United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators joined the party in September. Three of the remaining UDP MLAs subsequently defected to the National People's Party (NPP), led by Sangma, last month. One of them was inducted into the Cabinet on Monday.

Shullai said the BJP had no objection to the induction of NPP legislators but maintained that the party's increased numbers should be reflected in the Cabinet.

"The BJP has no objection to any NPP MLA being appointed as a minister, but as the second-largest party in the coalition, we should also be given due recognition," he said.

The BJP currently has two representatives in the state Cabinet, one of whom is a former UDP legislator.

Questioning the NPP's approach towards its coalition partner, Shullai alleged that the BJP was neither consulted during the recent Cabinet reshuffle nor given adequate consideration in the allocation of portfolios.

He also pointed to the BJP's support for the NPP during political uncertainty in 2023, when other parties were reportedly attempting to form a government without the ruling party.

Shullai said the BJP had consistently stood by the NPP during difficult political situations and that the party's central leadership had extended support to the MDA government. However, he said the alleged lack of recognition for BJP legislators could affect the understanding between the coalition partners.

The BJP legislators met the party's Northeast co-in-charge Rajiv Babbar on Wednesday and briefed him about the political developments, including their concerns over the Cabinet reshuffle and distribution of portfolios.

Shullai said the matter would be discussed with the BJP's central leadership in New Delhi before the party took a final decision.

He added that he had already met the chief minister and both deputy chief ministers, requesting a meeting involving all BJP legislators to resolve the matter through mutual understanding.