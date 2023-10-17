In a significant political move, the BJP, while aiming to maintain its hold on the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is gearing up to strengthen its presence in Meghalaya for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Among the prominent contenders, Cabinet Minister and Pynthorumkhrah MLA, Alexander Hek Laloo, has emerged as a potential face for the Shillong constituency. Meanwhile, in the Chief Minister’s stronghold of Tura, the BJP will present the incumbent MDC of the GHADC and party vice president, Bernard N Marak as the candidate.

Both Hek and Bernard have expressed their readiness to contest if called upon by the BJP. Hek, affirming his committment, stated on Monday that he is prepared to step up for the party's cause. Bernard echoed this sentiment on October 4, asserting his willingness to participate in the Lok Sabha elections if deemed fitting by the party's leadership.

Should the BJP extend the call in the Shillong Parliamentary seat, Hek would face formidable opponents including Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala, who presently holds the seat. UDP's probable candidate Dr. Jemino Mawthoh or pressure group leader Advocate Robertjune Kharjahrin are also among the contenders there. Notably, the recently formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) has put forward Dr. Ricky Syngkon as their candidate, while the National People’s Party (NPP) is considering Former MLA, Himalaya M Shangpliang as their contender.

Coming to the Tura constituency, Bernard is poised for a significant challenge as well. The Sangma family has maintained a firm grip on the Tura seat since the late Purno A Sangma's era, followed by his son, the current Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, and now the incumbent MP, Agatha Sangma. This presents a formidable hurdle for Bernard. Additionally, he will contend against former MLA of Willamnagar and Congress leader, Deborah Marak, who came close to unseating the present Tura MP Agatha Sangma in the previous parliamentary polls.

