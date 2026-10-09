Meghalaya BJP shifts focus to grassroots expansion as Assembly strength rises to 10 MLAs

The BJP is stepping up efforts to expand its organisational presence in Meghalaya after its strength in the state Assembly rose to 10 MLAs following the merger of eight United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators with the party.

With its legislative numbers increasing, the BJP is now focusing on strengthening its organisational structure and reaching out to people across the state.

As part of the initiative, BJP Meghalaya in-charge Kanad Purkayastha held a meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders at Assam Bhawan in Shillong on Friday. Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin and Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G. Momin were also present.

Seven BJP MLAs, along with other party functionaries, attended the meeting, which focused on strengthening the party organisation following the recent political developments.

Speaking about the party’s priorities, Purkayastha said the immediate focus was on building a stronger organisational network and connecting with every section of society. However, he refrained from commenting on the BJP’s future political strategy or the wider implications of the recent merger.

The increase in its Assembly strength marks a significant organisational moment for the BJP in Meghalaya, where it is seeking to translate its growing legislative presence into a stronger grassroots network.

The party’s next challenge will be to consolidate its expanded political footprint and build a wider support base across the state.