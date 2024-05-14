Meghalaya BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang on May 13 expressed concern regarding the frequent cases of arson attacks in the city.

Recently, many arson attacks were carried out on the police and government properties.

Stating that citizens of the state should be concerned about the law-and-order situation, he said, “These attacks bring a sense of insecurity and paints a negative picture about the state.”

He said that such cases of arson attacks would result in tourists having second thoughts about visiting Meghalaya, adding that the police department is efficient and has all resources required to address issues in the state.

Meanwhile, he also encouraged the police to stay vigilant and act accordingly.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had reiterated the government's firm stance on ensuring necessary steps are taken against those involved in criminal activities. He acknowledged the anticipation of reactions to measures taken to prevent such incidents and urged against hasty conclusions regarding recent arrests.