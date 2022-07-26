In a major breakthrough for the investigation team, Bernard N. Marak the BJP MDC of Tura, Meghalaya, has been arrested on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh.

The tainted BJP leader, who was accused of running a brothel in Tura, Meghalaya, has been taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Police and a team of police from Meghalaya has been sent to bring him to Tura.

It maybe mentioned here that earlier today, the Meghalaya police issued a nationwide lookout notice to all police stations in the states and union territories following Tura BJP MDC Bernard N Marak aka Rimpu’s disappearance.

The Meghalaya police issued the lookout notice today to all police stations to detain Bernard Marak if sighted and to alert Meghalaya police.

The police raided Bernard Marak’s farmhouse last Friday based on the sexual assault case and made 69 arrests along with the recovery of illegal alcohol, contraceptives and bundles of unused condoms. Apart from the 69 arrested, six minors who were kept locked inside the farmhouse were also rescued safely.

On Saturday, West Garo Hills (WGH) Police continued their search at Marak’s farmhouse in Edenbari, on the outskirts of Tura. The farmhouse is a three-story home with roughly 30 rooms, according to the police.

Based on the findings of the police, the investigating team found the entire farmhouse as a brotherl run by Bernard and his accomplices.

In accordance with the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act of 1956, a complaint has been filed against Bernard, and the police have taken custody of all the arrested people who have been detained and sent them to court.