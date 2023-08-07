Meghalaya BJP state president Ernest Mawrie on August 7 informed that the party will hold a meeting on August 9 with the president of all northeastern states to discuss the course of action for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

''A meeting will again be held on August 9, which will be chaired by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and the joint coordinator of the NE state will come and hold a meeting with the president of all NE states along with the conveners. In that meeting we will discuss further the next course of action for the Lok Sabha Elections," Mawrie said while speaking to reporters.

He further said that the state party has also decided to strengthen both the parliamentary seat in Shillong and Tura.

The BJP president said that with only a few months left for the Lok Sabha elections, the party will give them a green signal to find a suitable candidate to contest both the Lok Sabha seats.

"It's with the support of the karyakartas the decision was made to contest both the parliamentary seats and we hope to get the people's mandate so that we can bring in more development to the state," added Mawrie.

It is worth mentioning that a similar meeting was held Guwahati in last month wherein all NE state presidents and also other states falling under Zone III - like West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttarakhand participated.

The meeting was chaired by Party National General Secretary BL Santhosh.

''They discussed how to strengthen the party and figure out the strategy for Lok Sabha Elections,'' he added.