Jailed Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak is set to file a writ petition in the High Court of Meghalaya on October 27 over multiple cases filed against him, some of which he alleges to be old and long pending, having no connection with the current case.

"Our point is that Bernard has been linked in many instances, even the old and long-pending cases which are not connected to him in any way," Bernard's lawyer stated while speaking to the media. "Again, we were not given any previous notice of this. We're requesting information from the state on how many cases are still outstanding against him," concluded Bernard's lawyer.

According to Bernard's lawyer, new charges are brought against Bernard whenever a bail application is made to the HC and there is a chance of bail. Five cases were brought against Bernard while he was in detention, all of which, according to the lawyer, went unnoticed by Bernard.

According to the video statement released on Wednesday, October 26, the Tura MDC is facing two cases at the Tura Court, both of which are allegedly long-standing, old cases to which he is unrelated.

"This is from a 2001 case in which even the primary defendant has passed away. We are present at the hearing today even though he has been charged and detained in that case, he said.

The Tura MDC is said to have submitted a POCSO bail application in the interim, and the lawyer claims that it will be listed the following week.