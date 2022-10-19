The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state vice president Bernad N Marak, who is in judicial custody now, will contest next year's Assembly elections, said, party leader Alexander Laloo Hek.

As per Hek, the party's poll prospects both in North and South Tura seats are bright and Marak is the sitting GHADC member from South Tura.

However, Hek further asserted that the party has not yet declared the name of its candidate for the South Tura seat.

Commenting further on the several corruption charges and the state government, Hek said, '' We will also be blamed when we are a part of the government''.

Notably, Marak was apprehended from the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh a few days after the Meghalaya Police allegedly busted a sex racket at his private farmhouse in West Garo Hills.

A case was registered at Tura women's police station under sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. Marak was earlier accused of being involved in extorting money from traders.