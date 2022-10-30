Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member and former cabinet minister AL Hek, on October 29 stated that the decision to dissolve the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya rests with the Central leadership.

“The central leaders are not keeping quiet, they have their own ways of taking decisions, and definitely a call will be taken by them,” Hek told reporters.

He stated that timing is critical and that national leaders understand what they are doing.

On September 3, BJP national vice president and Meghalaya in-charge Dr Chuba Ao stated that the party will make a final decision on whether to withdraw from the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government led by the National People's Party (NPP) within a month.

“We are also planning (to take a decision) within one month on whether we will do so; we may withdraw support (to the MDA government). Discussion is going on. We will discuss it again with the national president,” Dr Ao said.

He also charged the NPP with running the MDA government at the expense of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).