A day after Meghalaya BJP threatened to move Election Commission (EC) against the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress’s financial inclusion scheme Women Empowerment (WE) Card, state vice-president George B Lyngdoh tore into the claims on December 30 saying the move only exposes BJP’s anti-people agenda.

Since its launch on December 13 by All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, over 1.50 lakh families have registered for the WE Card Scheme, which assures a guaranteed income support of Rs 1,000 every month to one woman per household in the state.



“This is an attempt of the BJP to block a pro-people scheme that is designed to uplift the poor and marginalized. It only exposes BJP’s anti-poor and anti-development politics. It also shows that BJP has a disregard for the needs of the people of Meghalaya,” referring to Meghalaya BJP’s announcement to move EC on the successful scheme, Lyngdoh said.

The Meghalaya TMC leader also reiterated that the WE Card scheme is meant to serve the people of Meghalaya and throws light on the vision of governance put forward by Meghalaya TMC.

“Similar models have been used all over the country and in other countries where such schemes have only empowered the community to take giant strides towards the development...We seek blessings and support from the people for a government that knows what it will do in the next five years unlike those who think only three months before the elections,” he added.

During his press address yesterday, BJP President Ernest Mawrie said that women had been queuing outside Meghalaya TMC kiosks to register for the scheme.

“Meghalaya BJP President himself admitted that women across the state have lined up to register for the scheme. This proves that people are welcoming the scheme and they look forward to a government that will work for the people and also announces schemes that will be for the welfare of the poor irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and any other criteria,” Lyngdoh added.



The Umroi legislator also listed several instances of BJP’s pre-poll sops across the country.

He also said that the BJP “tricks” people in the name of welfare schemes before polls but opposes initiatives by other parties calling it “shortcut politics.”

“Just ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Centre extended the free food scheme only for three months. Multiple sops were announced in Gujarat ahead of the elections amounting to Rs 80,000 crore, which included around Rs 29,000 crore worth of projects unveiled by the Hon’ble PM himself. Ahead of the UP elections this year, PM Modi suddenly announced Rs 20,900 crore for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will give Rs 6,000 to farmers via direct transfer. Is the Meghalaya BJP aware of these facts?” he asked.

The Meghalaya TMC state VP also attacked the Meghalaya BJP for its unholy alliance with NPP.

“After being partners in corruption with the NPP, they have suddenly turned silent on the questions pertaining to allegations of corruption in schemes like Saubhagya and Smart Meters. The BJP is trying to turn its guns on Trinamool Congress for bringing in welfare schemes,” he avowed.

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