Meghalaya police on March 12 recovered a cache of six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) believed to be linked to the arrested duo.

Earlier on March 9, Meghalaya Police have arrested two individuals connected to the incident. The duo were presented before the District Court on Monday, shedding light on their alleged involvement in the detonation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tarson Lymba, a 58-year-old senior member of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), hailing from Shnongpdeng, Meghalaya, and Ebakordor Nongpluh, a 26-year-old resident of West Jaintia Hills District. Both were apprehended on March 10, with Lymba taken into custody in Dawki and Nongpluh in Shillong. The court has granted the police a ten-day custody period for further investigation.

The Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, to which Lymba is affiliated, has been under scrutiny for its possible connection to the blast.