Meghalaya blocks gathering at Ksehpyndeng church after factions clash over planned re-baptism

A planned re-baptism ceremony at a Presbyterian church in Ksehpyndeng has prompted Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills administration to impose an immediate ban on gatherings at the site, following concerns that the dispute between two church factions could trigger a breakdown of public order.

District Magistrate RM Kurbah said the administration had received credible information about a growing confrontation between the long-established congregation and a newly formed faction. The newer group was preparing to “re-baptise the older residents of the locality” on December 12— an act the opposing faction “vehemently opposed”.

The order notes that allowing the event to proceed could heighten tensions and “result in a serious breach of law and order”.

Acting under Section 163 of the BNSS, the District Magistrate prohibited any gathering at the disputed site with immediate effect. Any violation will attract prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS.

Citing the urgency of the situation, authorities issued the order ex parte. The restrictions will remain in force until further instructions from the district administration.