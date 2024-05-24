Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE), on May 24, declared the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for the Arts stream, marking the culmination of hard work and dedication for students across the state.

In the SSLC examinations, Anuj Chetry of Sherwood School, Tura, emerged as the topper, securing the first position with an impressive score of 575 marks. Following closely behind, Aleytheia Syiemlieh from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, secured the second position with 574 marks, while Congenial Kharsahnoh from Christian Academy, Shillong, secured the third position with 571 marks.

The achievements extend beyond the top three, with notable performances from students like Aime Azora G Momin of St. Xavier's Higher Secondary School, Tura, and Wanma Sangma of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Mendipathar, who both secured the fourth position with 568 marks. Neiniwanroi Nongtdeh from Synod Higher Secondary School, Shillong, clinched the fifth position with 566 marks.

In the HSSLC examinations, Menangmankhraw Kharkongor from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School and Gaurav Bharali from St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School emerged as the top scorers with 468 marks, while Tanisha Das from Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura, secured the second position.

Salseng Marak from Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura, secured the third position with 450 marks. Naaz Bashar from St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, followed closely behind, securing the fourth position with 431 marks.

Across various schools in Meghalaya, students have showcased exemplary performances, demonstrating their academic talent and dedication.