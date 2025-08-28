Meghalaya board defers SSLC exams to January, results expected by March

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has confirmed that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026 will begin in the last week of January, instead of December this year.

The decision, approved by the state government through an official letter dated August 25, was announced in a notification issued by MBoSE on August 27. Officials said the move came after discussions with school associations, parents, and other stakeholders.

One of the main concerns raised was that many secondary schools, particularly in rural areas, have not yet completed the syllabus. Parents also argued that holding exams in December would leave students idle for several months until May, when most boards, including CBSE, ICSE, and other state boards declare results.

According to MBoSE, the SSLC exams will run into the second week of February. Results are expected by March, with the possibility of supplementary exams in April, offering more flexibility for students who may need re-examinations.