The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura, will announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream examinations for the year 2024 on May 24. The results will be available for download on the official MBOSE website at www.mbose.in.

There will be no physical display of results at the MBOSE Office in Tura or Shillong. Students can access their results online through various websites, including www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.results.shiksha, and www.jagranjosh.com.

For further information and updates, students are advised to visit the official MBOSE website or the designated result portals listed above.