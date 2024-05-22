Meghalaya board to declare Class 10, 12 results on May 24
Meghalaya Board of School Education is set to release the results of the SSLC and HSSLC Arts Stream exams on May 24. Students can check their results online via the official MBOSE website and designated portals, eliminating the need for physical result displays at MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong.
- MBOSE to announce SSLC and HSSLC Arts Stream results on May 24, 2024.
- Results accessible online via official MBOSE website and specified portals.
- No physical display of results at MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong.
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura, will announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream examinations for the year 2024 on May 24. The results will be available for download on the official MBOSE website at www.mbose.in.
There will be no physical display of results at the MBOSE Office in Tura or Shillong. Students can access their results online through various websites, including www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.results.shiksha, and www.jagranjosh.com.
For further information and updates, students are advised to visit the official MBOSE website or the designated result portals listed above.
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