The bodies of all 4 victims of the landslide at Nongpriang village have been recovered according to sources on Friday. The first body, identified as Phisar Nongrum, was recovered yesterday, and today the body of Lumlang Riahtam, a 16-year-old, was found.

The victims have been identified as Phisar Nongrum (75), Kynmaw Syngai (70), Benti Riahtam (60), and Lumlang Riahtam (16).

Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, SC Sadhu, announced that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh will be transferred to the next of kin of each victim immediately.

The rescue efforts involved a joint team comprising police, fire and emergency services, and the State Disaster Response Force. Despite the lack of mobile network connectivity, which forced rescue teams to trek for two hours and cover 7,000 steps to reach the village, the teams persevered.

The challenging conditions did not deter the rescue teams, who remained determined to continue their search operations. Members stayed overnight in the village to ensure round-the-clock efforts in locating the missing individuals, culminating in the recovery of all four victims.