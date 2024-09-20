The bodies of a woman and a child, who had been missing since September 18, were discovered in the Wah Umshing stream in Mawlai Mawiong on Thursday, September 19.

The victims, identified as 36-year-old Kong Niancy Riahtam and a 5-year-old child, both from Mawïong Umjapung, were last seen near the ISBT bus stand on the morning they went missing.

According to police, the bodies were recovered from a forested area near the river around 1:30 pm. The cause of death remains unclear, and authorities have sent the bodies to Civil Hospital for postmortem examinations.

Forensic analysis will be conducted to determine the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths. Police are actively investigating the case, and further details are awaited.