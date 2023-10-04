The bodies of two youths who went missing on September 20 from Marbisu Village have been recovered from Traw Village under Mawngap Police Station.

The two identified as - Phibankyntiew Sun (18) and Wanboklang Kurbah (20) were found in a river in a forest of Traw Village.

As per the information received, the body of the young girl is decomposed and unrecognizable and was found on Tuesday afternoon.

After recovering the body police, the kin of the missing girl identified the body from the tattoo on her hand. Meanwhile, hours later on Wednesday morning body of the boy Wanboklang was found 1km (approx) away from the spot where the body of the girl was found.

The body of the girl was first discovered by residents who later informed the police.

Both lifeless bodies were taken by the police to conduct further investigation and post-mortem at Shillong Civil Hospital.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.