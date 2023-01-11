Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the two children who have gone missing since January 10 in the Mawbah house fire incident has passed away.

“The MLA has approached the Deputy Commissioner and I, so definitely from my side I will be looking into the entire thing and as per procedures and norms that are there”, said Chief Minister.

“…it is a very tragic incident as two children has passed away and therefore it is a very deep lost for them so definitely the government will support in every possible way”, he added.

Notably, In a heart-rending incident, two children have reportedly went missing after a massive fire gutted 5-6 houses at a locality in Mawbah on January 10.

The fire was caused due to short circuit, according to the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Raghavendra Kumar MG, who along with his team had rushed to the spot.

All the families were rescued except the two children, who had been reportedly missing.

The makeshift wooden houses were built above a building, which made it visible from many locations, especially in Mawprem.

The population was panic-stricken as flames kept spreading rapidly to eventually engulf all houses on the building top.

At least 3 cylinder blasts were heard, according to eye witnesses.

The forensic unit had arrived to examine the site, while a thorough search was on to find the missing children.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad has deferred to comment on the reports of three people lost their lives in illegal coal mining at East Jaiñtia Hills. “We have not received any kind of information or any confirmation on this information..we have heard this from some areas but there is no official confirmation on the death”, he said.