The body of the local mountaineer, Tiklu Jyrwa has been laid to rest at the Presbyterian Church cemetery in Lumparing on October 11.

Jyrwa (35) was among the 26 who lost their precious lives in the avalanche that hit Draupadi Ka Danda in Uttarkashi on October 4. Jyrwa was a member of the Meghalaya Sports Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA).

Tiklu Jyrwa participated in an Advance Mountaineering Course organised by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in Uttarkashi, he was sponsored by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs through MeSCMA for the training.

Notably, Tiklu along with 40 others were returning from the summit of Mt Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand on October 4 when they were hit by an avalanche.