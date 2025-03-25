Meghalaya police recovered the body of Pritish Deb, a local electronic shop owner, on Monday afternoon, nearly 24 hours after he was reported missing following an apparent suicide at Umiam bridge.

Rescue teams from the state disaster response force and fire and emergency services located Deb's body at 1:50 pm after an intensive search operation. The recovery came after challenging weather conditions had hampered earlier efforts on Sunday.

Fishermen in the area observed him jumping into the water, prompting an immediate search and rescue mission.

Investigators noted that Deb, a resident of Kench's Trace and husband of Silanda Mylliemngap, had strategically left his sling bag on the bridge. The bag contained identification documents that helped his relatives confirm his identity.

Local law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident. No immediate cause has been determined, and the case remains under active investigation.