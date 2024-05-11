As the monsoon season approaches, the State Disaster Management Department is leaving no stone unturned to enhance its disaster response mechanisms. In a high-level meeting convened on May 10, top officials from various departments converged to strategise and fortify their preparedness.

The confluence saw representatives from Health, Public Works, Public Health Engineering, State Disaster Response Force, India Meteorological Department, Education, and Civil Defence sectors. The central focus was on fostering seamless coordination to ensure swift action during calamities.

Sanjay Goyal, the Commissioner and Secretary for Disaster Management, emphasised the pivotal role of district administrators in spearheading relief efforts. "We have directed Deputy Commissioners to conduct thorough vulnerability assessments and update district-level disaster management blueprints," Goyal stated.

Acknowledging the criticality of efficient communication during emergencies, district authorities have been advised to collaborate closely with the MPRO to maintain robust communication channels.

To expedite relief operations, each Deputy Commissioner has been granted a substantial sum of Rs 20 crore. Goyal highlighted the administration's agility in disbursing financial aid to beneficiaries within 48 hours of recent cyclonic storms.

Regular updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) are expected to aid the Disaster Management Department in anticipating and mitigating potential risks during the monsoon season.

This year, natural calamities have already inflicted damage on approximately 2,800 houses, ranging from partial to complete destruction. Goyal assured that financial relief has been promptly credited to the affected beneficiaries within 48 hours.

A comprehensive risk assessment initiative is also underway in Shillong to minimise the potential impact on lives and property during the impending monsoon season.