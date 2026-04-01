Meghalaya bolsters disaster response with two new SDRF battalions

Meghalaya has raised two battalions of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), increasing its capacity to respond to natural disasters across the state. The move adds 708 personnel, with each battalion comprising 354 members, according to officials.

One battalion will be deployed in the Garo Hills region, while the other will cover Shillong and Jaintia Hills, ensuring wider operational reach in vulnerable areas.

The battalions were formally launched at the Civil Defence and Home Guards Complex in Mawdiangdiang. State Civil Defence and Home Guards Minister Brenning A Sangma unfurled the unit flag at the event.

“Meghalaya, with its challenging terrain and heavy rainfall, remains vulnerable to landslides, flash floods, and other natural disasters,” the minister said, stressing that strengthening response systems is “of paramount importance”.

Officials described the initiative as an administrative shift, with the new units created by subsuming the Border Wing Home Guards Battalion. The restructuring is expected to improve the use of trained personnel and existing resources.

“Such an approach is not commonly adopted across all states and reflects innovation and administrative foresight,” Sangma added.

The government said the expansion marks a step towards improving disaster preparedness and resilience. The battalions will be equipped with modern rescue gear and trained in specialised response techniques.

Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri said the SDRF in Meghalaya began in 2014 with a single company drawn from Civil Defence and Home Guards personnel. The formal addition of two battalions, after integrating permanent posts from the Border Wing Home Guards, represents a significant scale-up.

Efforts will be made to ensure SDRF presence across districts, he said.

Mantri also confirmed that, in line with central directives, the Meghalaya Secretariat Home Guards has been renamed the Meghalaya Industrial Security Force (MISF), signalling plans to develop a dedicated industrial security unit.

Director of Civil Defence and Inspector General of SDRF M K Sangma said the placement of the battalions has been planned to allow faster response times and better coverage.

Personnel will undergo training in search and rescue, disaster response and emergency management, he added.