Excitement builds in Shillong's music scene as whispers of a potential Boney M performance at this year's Cherry Blossom Festival gain traction. The legendary disco group's name has surfaced in discussions about the event's headliners, sparking a wave of anticipation among festival-goers and music enthusiasts alike.

While official confirmation remains pending, the possibility of the iconic act gracing the Shillong stage has already heightened interest in the upcoming festival.

Jason Manners, founder and CEO of Rockski Group, the festival's organiser, remained discreet when reached for comment. "I'm just saying stay tuned for announcements," Manners told India Today NE. He hinted at an impressive lineup, adding, "We have more big names on the cards."

The festival, scheduled for November 15-16, has already generated significant buzz. Manners revealed that blind tickets are "almost sold out," with the full lineup announcement expected soon.

Last year's event set a high bar, featuring international acts like Ne-Yo, Ronan Keating, Hybrid Theory, Jonas Blue, Sanam and many more.

This year, Manners is expanding the Cherry Blossom brand, debuting a festival in Bangkok, Thailand, showcasing talent from Thailand, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom.

Boney M, the German-Caribbean vocal group, rose to fame in the 1970s with disco hits like "Daddy Cool," "Ma Baker," and "Rasputin." Their potential appearance would add a nostalgic flair to the festival's diverse musical offerings.