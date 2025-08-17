Meghalaya shines as two players earn India call-up for SAFF U-17 women's championship

Meghalaya has found a spotlight on the national football stage as two young players from the state have been named in India’s 23-member squad for the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-17 Women’s Championship, scheduled to be held in Bhutan this year.

Midfielder Bonifilia Shullai from Shillong and defender Alisha Lyngdoh from East Jaintia Hills have made the cut, bringing pride to the state known for its footballing passion.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma congratulated the duo, saying he was “so proud to see the names of two players from Meghalaya in the national squad.”

He extended his best wishes to the young footballers. "Let’s cheer for Team India!" he wrote on his official X handle.

The SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship will serve as a platform for budding talent across South Asia, and the inclusion of Shullai and Lyngdoh highlights the growing presence of Meghalaya in India’s women’s football.