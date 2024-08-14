The Bio-Resources Development Centre (BRDC) in Meghalaya hosted a two-day training programme on PGS-India Certification, aiming to strengthen the state's organic farming initiatives. The event, held on August 13-14, was organised in collaboration with the Regional Centre for Organic and Natural Farming, Imphal.

Gunanka DB, IFS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya and Member Secretary of BRDC, highlighted the state's ambitious goal to convert over 100,000 hectares of land to organic agriculture under the State Mission Organic initiative. He emphasised the importance of organic certification in creating opportunities for farming communities and improving market access.

The training covered various aspects of organic certification, including standards, procedures for individual and group certifications, and large area certification. Participants also received hands-on training on the PGS-India Portal and the Jaivi Kheti Portal for marketing certified organic products.

BRDC, designated as Meghalaya's Organic Certifying Agency in 2020, has been actively promoting organic certification through the Participatory Guarantee System of India (PGS-India). This training programme is expected to equip local officials and stakeholders with the necessary knowledge to advance organic farming practices in the state.

The event drew attendees from various organizations, including state extension officers and representatives from MSRLS, NESFAS, NECTAR, and MBMA-SLM. As Meghalaya continues to push for sustainable agriculture, this training marks a significant step towards achieving its organic farming goals and supporting local economies.