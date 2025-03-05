The Border Area Youth Exchange Programme (BAYEP), an initiative by Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), commenced today at the Youth Hostel in Shillong.

The five-day event, running until March 9, aims to foster cross-cultural dialogue and national integration among young participants from border and non-border districts. Guest states for this year’s programme include Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and West Bengal.

Thanglemlian, CSS, Financial Advisor at the North Eastern Council (NEC), Government of India, attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest. He was joined by Kamakhya Prasad, MPS, as the guest of honour, and Bobby Wahlang as a special guest.

Addressing the participants, Thanglemlian underlined the role of youth in nation-building, emphasising their contributions to peace, community development, and social cohesion. He highlighted the significance of youth engagement in border regions, where cultural diversity is high and stability is crucial.

He urged the attendees to embrace the programme as an opportunity to learn from one another and strengthen national unity.

The initiative seeks to bring together young people from different states, encouraging mutual understanding and cultural appreciation. Thanglemlian commended Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) for organising the event, describing it as a platform for youth to explore diverse traditions and serve as cultural ambassadors for their respective states.

Participants will engage in interactive sessions, workshops, and cultural exchanges over the next few days, contributing to a deeper sense of national integration and shared identity.