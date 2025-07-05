Meghalaya border guards learn elephant safety protocols at Indo-Bangladesh crossing

Border Security Force personnel stationed at Meghalaya's Indo-Bangladesh frontier received specialised training on wildlife encounters, marking a significant step toward addressing conservation challenges along the international boundary in the northeastern state.

Thirty-three officers from the 193rd BSF Battalion at Ranikor's Gumaghat Border Outpost attended the program organised by Meghalaya's Forest Department, focusing on safe interactions with wild elephant herds that frequently cross the international boundary in the South-West Khasi Hills district.

The initiative addresses a pressing operational challenge: BSF personnel regularly encounter elephants while patrolling the border, creating potentially dangerous situations for both humans and wildlife. These crossings have become increasingly common as elephant corridors intersect with security installations along the frontier.

Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar and Abhijit Baruah from conservation organisation Aaranyak's Elephant Research and Conservation Division delivered detailed presentations on Asian elephant behaviour and conflict avoidance techniques. The sessions equipped border guards with practical knowledge about elephant psychology and warning signs that precede aggressive behaviour.

Wildlife trafficking emerged as another critical focus area. Dr. Jimmy Borah, a senior official from Aaranyak's Legal and Advocacy Division, outlined current smuggling trends and enforcement challenges specific to border regions. His presentation detailed how illegal wildlife trade operates across international boundaries and provided actionable strategies for BSF personnel to identify and report suspicious activities.

The training represents a collaborative approach between security forces and conservation agencies. Sankupar Kharsyntiew, Forest Range Officer of Nongstoin Wildlife Range, announced plans for joint patrol operations and coordinated response strategies to manage human-elephant conflicts more effectively.

Inspector Shravan Kumar of the 193rd BSF battalion oversaw the session, while Joseph Sawkmie, Beat Officer at Mawkyrwat Wildlife Beat, coordinated logistics for the program.