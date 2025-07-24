Assam's eviction drive prompts alert in Meghalaya, CM Sangma orders vigil in high-level meet

Amid the eviction drive against illegal immigrants by the Assam government, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held a high-level meeting with all Deputy Commissioners to review security and surveillance measures along the interstate border.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of coordination among district officials, traditional heads, NGOs, and Village Defence Parties (VDPs) to prevent illegal movement and infiltration, particularly in vulnerable areas. “We are coordinating with district officials, local heads, NGOs and VDPs at the village level to ensure no movement and infiltration takes place in the state especially in vulnerable areas,” he stated on his X handle.

The state government asked all deputy commissioners in the state to remain alert and take necessary measures to prevent any possible influx of illegal immigrants.

The government has asked all DCs to coordinate with police and border security agencies to monitor vulnerable border areas and prevent any unauthorised entry, the official said.

The directive issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shakil P Ahamed stated: "In view of the ongoing eviction drive against illegal immigrants undertaken by the Government of Assam and to prevent possible influx of the displaced individuals to the state as a consequence, all deputy commissioners are hereby directed to keep vigilant and take necessary measures to ensure the potential influx is kept in check and law and order is maintained."

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has also heightened surveillance along the inter-state border. In recent weeks, BSF troops in Meghalaya apprehended several Bangladeshi nationals for entering and travelling without valid documents.