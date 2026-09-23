Meghalaya border skirmishes linked to unresolved issues, misunderstandings: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 23 said recurring skirmishes along the Meghalaya-Assam border were linked to unresolved areas of difference and occasional misunderstandings between communities in the border areas.

Sangma said the state government was coordinating with Assam authorities at different levels to contain tensions locally and maintain peace. He said a permanent settlement of the long-pending boundary dispute remained the long-term solution.

The Chief Minister pointed to progress made in some areas during the first phase of the boundary resolution process and said efforts would continue to resolve the remaining areas of difference.

UDP MLAs’ BJP switch won’t affect Cabinet reshuffle: Conrad Sangma

Sangma also said the joining of eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs with the BJP would not affect any possible Cabinet reshuffle or the functioning of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

The eight MLAs joined the BJP on Wednesday, taking the party’s strength in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly from two to 10, while the UDP’s tally fell to four. Both parties remain constituents of the MDA government.

Sangma said the BJP had not sought any additional Cabinet berths following the change in its strength.

He also said the development did not pose a threat to his leadership "as of now", noting that the legislators remained within the ruling coalition.