Meghalaya border villagers protest fencing plan, fear being left outside security barrier

Residents of Lyngkhong village along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district staged a demonstration on June 7, demanding that the proposed border fence be constructed along the zero line rather than further inside Indian territory.

The villagers submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Pynursla, urging authorities to immediately halt the ongoing fencing work until their concerns are addressed.

Lyngkhong is among the few border villages where houses stand only a few metres away from settlements across the border in Bangladesh. Under existing international norms, border fencing is generally constructed at least 150 yards from the zero line.

Residents fear that the current alignment would leave the village outside the fenced area, effectively cutting it off from the rest of the country.

"We are not against border fencing, but we want the fence to be erected at the zero line so that our village remains inside India and within the fenced area," village head Ramu said.

According to locals, the village has so far remained separated from Bangladesh mainly through a bamboo barrier erected by residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, with little change in the situation since then.

Villagers said the proposed fencing route could create long-term concerns over accessibility, security and the future of the settlement.

Expressing similar worries, resident Rima Khongsdir said, "If the fence comes up in its present alignment, our village will be left outside. We are worried about our future and want the state government to listen to our concerns and take them up with the Government of India."

Officials, however, said the fencing project is continuing as part of efforts to strengthen security along the India-Bangladesh border.

Meghalaya shares a 444-km border with Bangladesh, of which less than 80 km remains unfenced due to difficult terrain and local issues.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said a security outpost has already been established in Lyngkhong.

"The BSF has a presence in the village and all necessary security measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the residents," the official said.

Meanwhile, a senior Home Department official said New Delhi has raised with Bangladesh the possibility of constructing a single-row fence along the zero line in locations where settlements could be adversely affected by the existing fencing norms.

"Talks have been initiated on the proposal to erect a single-line fence at the zero line. However, the new government in Bangladesh is yet to take a decision on the matter," the official said.