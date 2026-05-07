Meghalaya border villages unite to build concrete bridge at Hahim

In a remarkable example of collective determination and self-reliance, villagers along the Assam–Meghalaya border in Kamrup district have constructed a concrete bridge at Hahim using their own funds and resources after decades of alleged government neglect.

The bridge, measuring nearly 250 feet in length and around 7 feet in width, has been under construction since 2021 and is being funded entirely through contributions from local residents.

Despite more than five decades passing since the Assam–Meghalaya boundary was drawn, locals alleged that no permanent bridge had been built in the area, forcing residents and students to depend on fragile bamboo structures to cross the Hahim river.

The initiative brought together eleven villages under Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district — Rangcheng, Madankilar, Rongthali, Dhunaguri, Umchek-A, Umchek-B, Khasi Salbari, Mashpara, Malapara, Moipara, and Niyagalam.

According to villagers, nearly 200 students and hundreds of residents cross the river daily to attend schools and access the weekly Hahim market held every Tuesday. Frequent accidents and difficulties during monsoon seasons pushed the community to undertake the project independently.

To finance the construction, around 565 households have been contributing Rs 1,500 annually since 2021. The project also received a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from Rambrai-Jyrngam MLA Remington G. Momin.

Residents claimed they had repeatedly submitted appeals to authorities in both Assam and Meghalaya seeking a permanent bridge, but received no concrete response.

The villagers have now appealed to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to extend support for the completion of the bridge, which they describe as a lifeline for the border communities.