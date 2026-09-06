Meghalaya bow out of Junior Boys National Football Championship after 3-0 loss to Mizoram

Meghalaya’s campaign in the Junior Boys National Football Championship 2026-27 (Tier 1) for the Dr BC Roy Trophy ended with a 3-0 defeat to Mizoram in Bengaluru on September 5.

The result saw Mizoram finish top of Group C and secure a place in the semi-finals, while Meghalaya were eliminated despite both teams entering the final group fixture with six points.

Meghalaya needed a win to overtake Mizoram, who had entered the match with a superior goal difference of +9 compared with Meghalaya’s +4. The difference had been built up in their earlier matches, with Meghalaya beating Tamil Nadu 2-1 and Maharashtra 3-0, while Mizoram had recorded 7-0 and 2-0 victories against the same opponents.

Coach Playerson Jitem Syiemlieh named the same starting XI that had featured in Meghalaya’s first two matches, with the side needing all three points to progress.

Meghalaya created attacking opportunities but fell behind in the 25th minute. Mizoram forward C Lalhmingropuia’s long-range effort took an awkward bounce and went through goalkeeper Alvin Kharbani’s hands to give Mizoram the lead.

Meghalaya continued to push for an equaliser and Syiemlieh made two changes at half-time, bringing on Mangpaka Nongkynrih and Skhemlang Marthong for Aiborlang Mulieh and Pyrkhatlang Marbaniang.

Mizoram doubled their advantage in the 56th minute, with Lalhmingropuia again finding the net. His effort from the left appeared to be intended as a cross, but it curled over Kharbani and dropped directly into the goal.

Malsawmtluanga completed the scoring in stoppage time, finishing from inside the box after a corner to seal Mizoram’s place in the last four.

The defeat meant Meghalaya exited the competition at the same stage as last season. However, their campaign represented an improvement on 2025-26, when they were eliminated after three consecutive defeats.

Meghalaya squad: Alvin Kharbani (GK), Shanborlang Khongjee, Franky Kharkrang, Samuel Malieh, Wallambok Thongni, Pyrkhatlang Marbaniang (sub Skhemlang Marthong, HT), Andrew Kharsati (sub Sannaky Nongsiej, 69'), Aibannangkhraw Kharumnuid (sub Mallenga N Sangma, 87'), Adriel B Nongbet (sub Kishan Wahlang, 69'), Aiborlang Mulieh (sub Mangpaka Nongkynrih, HT), Habankhlur Lyngdoh Mawnai.