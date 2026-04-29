Meghalaya boxing championship edges towards finals as semifinals conclude

Competition tightened at Mawlai Mawroh in Shillong as the State Boxing Championship 2025–26 moved closer to its final stage, with key semifinal bouts decided across categories.

Organised by the Meghalaya Boxing Association with support from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the four-day event features junior (15–16 years) and youth (17–18 years) divisions for boys and girls across multiple weight classes.

The girls’ youth category reached the semifinal stage, narrowing down contenders for the title bouts. Jiasa B Marak of North Garo Hills defeated Risalang Lawriniang in the 44–46kg division.

In the 48–51kg category, Ekyrpangmeki Sohiong overcame Nishamery Kurbah in an all Ri-Bhoi contest, while Laweibaphyrnai Marwein secured a win against Khamkornaki Iawphniaw in another semifinal. Sanphika Mynsong advanced in the 54–57kg division after defeating Ibapynsuk Thabah.

In the boys’ youth category, semifinal winners were decided across weight classes. Russell Fabian Nongkhlaw and Banchanmiki Pyrtuh progressed in the 45–48kg division, while Amethyst Synnah and Samuel Sohphoh advanced in the 48–50kg category.

Nineseviersius Suchiang and Kibanroi Syngkli moved forward in the 50–55kg division, and Marleki Suchiang along with Erickson Kahit secured wins in the 55–60kg category.

The junior boys’ category completed its quarterfinal rounds, setting up the next stage of competition. Winners included Arush Biswa, Eddieferson Wahlang, Pyndapkupar Marwein, Nambearo Sangma, Freedy Marngar, Ryan Lyngdoh, Aaron T Sangma and Arkimanbha Rimen across various weight divisions.

Final bouts are expected to determine champions as the championship approaches its conclusion.