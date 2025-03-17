A 13-year-old boy from Meghalaya died and 28 other children were hospitalised after consuming contaminated food at an unauthorised hostel in Karnataka's Mandya district.

Sunday Kerlang from Lyndem village in Pynursla Civil Subdivision collapsed on March 16 and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The Class VI student was among 30 children who consumed leftover food from Holi celebrations at Gokula Vidya Samsthe, a private school in T Kagepura village.

According to Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, the school has been operating since 1989 but lacked proper authorisation to run residential facilities.

"The management was illegally operating the hostel on the first floor of the school building without proper infrastructure, including toilets for children," Baladandi told reporters.

Of the 30 students affected, 24 are from Meghalaya. Seven hospitalised children remain in critical condition, with one on ventilator support.

Police investigation revealed the school follows an arrangement where hostel students receive leftover food from nearby events and celebrations. On March 14, students were served vegetable pulao and chutney left over from a Holi feast organised by a local group.

"We have registered a case under Section 286 (Negligent conduct concerning a poisonous substance) and Section 106 (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have arrested three people in connection with the incident," said Baladandi.

The arrested individuals include the cook, the hostel warden who distributed the food without quality checks, and the school owner.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar confirmed health department officials were notified on March 15 when students began reporting symptoms.

"Unfortunately, a 13-year-old student has died, which is deeply saddening. We have informed his parents. The remaining 29 students are receiving treatment," Kumar said.

"Prima facie, the school's negligence is evident—how did they allow an external party to supply food without permission? They had no authorisation to run a hostel," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over social media, stating he had instructed officials to ensure proper treatment for the affected children and take strict action against those responsible.

"Everyone must be extra cautious before consuming food from external sources, especially when serving young children. Precious lives should not be lost due to carelessness," the Chief Minister added. (With inputs from PTI)